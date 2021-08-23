Plasma Welding Machine Market Hit at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $1,851.7 Million by 2030- Global Research Report by AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plasma welding method, also known as liquid state welding, involves the heating of the workpiece by using hot ionized gases. The primary goal of plasma welding is to create a strong connection between two components. Welders deal with metal or thermoplastic and bond them together with a durable filler material. Plasma is employed across a wide range of industries, due to factors such as production volume, consistency, and minimal downtime.

The global plasma welding machines market size was valued at $1,128.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,851.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

To strengthen the market position, competitors in the plasma welding machine market adopt strategic moves such as product launching, mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives. For instance, in November 2019, SAF-FRO has launched a heavy-duty Prestotig 200 AC/DC plasma welding machine, which is ideal for critical TIG welding applications with four-wave patterns, pulse, and adjustable balance & offset. Hence, these innovations in machines are expected to positively impact the plasma welding machine market growth.

Top Key Market Players

Air Liquide
Banner Welder, Inc.
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
DAIHEN Corporation
EWM
Fronius International GmbH
Illinois Tools Works Inc
Panasonic Corporation
Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited
voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plasma welding machine market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth emerging plasma welding machine market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the emerging plasma welding machine market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market Segments

By Control

Manual
Mechanized

By Price Range

Low
Medium
High

By Distribution Channel

Online
Offline

By End-User

Machinery & Equipment
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

