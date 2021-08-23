Industrial Air Purifiers Market Anticipated to Reach $4,164.2 Million by 2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Industrial Air Purifiers MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial air purifier is a devices that aids in maintaining the indoor air quality of industrial workshops, which are contaminated by pollutants generated in various industrial processes such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, welding fumes, and volatile solvents. Industrial air purifiers majorly constitute high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters. Molecular filters assist in trapping fumes, oil mist, and mold spores, whereas, particulate filters trap larger particles of dust and metal particles.
The global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.
The countries such as China and India have major manufacturing industries, and employ millions of individuals. Thus, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor in the industrial air purifiers industry in 2019. However, the LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in manufacturing activities. Furthermore, the U.S. and China trade war has led various U.S.-based manufacturers to close their production units in China and establish them in Latin America, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industrial air purifiers market growth in LAMEA during the forecast period.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive industrial air purifiers market analysis of the current and emerging global industrial air purifiers market trends and dynamics.
In-depth industrial air purifiers market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following the key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive industrial air purifiers market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Molecular
Particulate
By Portability
Portable
Non-portable
By End-user Industry
Food & Beverage
Metal Processing
Agriculture
Construction
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
