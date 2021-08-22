Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Girard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the 1400 block of Girard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim from behind, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.