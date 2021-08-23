Ken Garff Automotive Group Acquires Ron Carter Cadillac, Hyundai Names Them Big Star Cadillac, Big Star Hyundai
Ken Garff Auto Group Brings Car Buying Strength, Making Car Buying Efficient, Stress-free
Since its founding in 1932, Ken Garff has worked on principles of honesty, integrity, and personalized customer service. We see those same values at play at these two exceptional dealerships.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Brett Hopkins
Ken Garff Automotive Group Acquires Ron Carter Cadillac, Hyundai
Names Them Big Star Cadillac, Big Star Hyundai Today
Ken Garff Automotive Group has purchased Ron Carter Cadillac and Ron Carter Hyundai, and named them Big Star Cadillac and Big Star Hyundai, respectively, effective today.
“We have operated in Houston for over 14 years and are delighted to add Big Star Cadillac and Big Star Hyundai to our family of exceptional car dealerships,” said Allen Paul, regional vice president for the Ken Garff Automotive Group. “Customers of both dealerships will find the same great care and attention given to every aspect of their buying experience.”
Ken Garff dealerships have amassed awards for their excellent customer service. “We aim to continually put customer desires at the forefront,” Paul said. “Through difficult circumstances in the Houston market over the last two years, our focus in unchanged: treating people right over and over.”
“Since its founding in 1932, Ken Garff has worked on principles of honesty, integrity, and personalized customer service,” said Brett Hopkins, Ken Garff Automotive CEO. “We see those same values at play at these two exceptional dealerships.
“Customers can expect the best customer service specialists to make the car-buying experience efficient and stress-free.”
Today Salt Lake City-based Ken Garff Automotive Group operates more than 55 stores throughout Utah, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, California, and Arizona. The brand slogan “We Hear You” demonstrates Ken Garff Automotive Group’s commitment to giving customers exceptional experiences.
For more information, visit kengarff.com.
