WILLISTON BARRACKS / ATTEMPTED 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08-22-2021 @ 0926 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 318 Cilley Hill Road, Jericho

VIOLATION:

1. Attempted 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2. Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Noelsi Bonilla

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 22nd, 2021 at 0926 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were dispatched to a reported family disturbance at 318 Cilley Hill Road in the town of Jericho.

Responding Troopers conducted an investigation and interviewed witnesses, which ultimately led to the arrest of Noelsi Bonilla (age 42) of Jericho, VT. Bonilla was processed at the Williston State Police Barracks. At the conclusion of processing and per order of the court, Bonilla was held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Center until the court could appoint a responsible adult to release Bonilla to.

Bonilla is due to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on 08-23-2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-23-2021 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: 4 C's

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782