WILLISTON BARRACKS / ATTEMPTED 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103126
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08-22-2021 @ 0926 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 318 Cilley Hill Road, Jericho
VIOLATION:
1. Attempted 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2. Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Noelsi Bonilla
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 22nd, 2021 at 0926 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were dispatched to a reported family disturbance at 318 Cilley Hill Road in the town of Jericho.
Responding Troopers conducted an investigation and interviewed witnesses, which ultimately led to the arrest of Noelsi Bonilla (age 42) of Jericho, VT. Bonilla was processed at the Williston State Police Barracks. At the conclusion of processing and per order of the court, Bonilla was held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Center until the court could appoint a responsible adult to release Bonilla to.
Bonilla is due to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on 08-23-2021 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-23-2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: 4 C's
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782