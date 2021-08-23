Introducing SpotMe for Marketo Integration

SpotMe Marketo Integration

SpotMe Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program To Enable B2B Marketers To Enrich Their Post-Event Campaigns and Activities.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpotMe, a leading B2B event marketing platform, today announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. This collaboration allows joint Marketo Engage and SpotMe customers to design, measure and run smarter events in any format: hybrid, virtual or in-person.

"We are thrilled to become an official Adobe partner" said Pierre Metrailler, CEO at SpotMe. "By partnering with Adobe, we are enabling B2B marketers to enhance relationships with their customers by connecting event data with the rest of marketing operations."

With today’s announcement, SpotMe integrates with Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud. The integration enables exchange of registration and participant data between two platforms. With attendance data available in Marketo Engage, marketers can now better connect the dots on their customer’s multi-channel journey. Event engagement data is now available to Marketo Engage users, allowing marketers to use it to further optimize lead scoring, building more targeted nurturing campaigns or better segment their leads.

Equipped with event data in Marketo Engage, marketers now have access to the most comprehensive indicators of customer’s sentiment and can use it to build stronger event outcomes or share the data with sales teams to inform their next-best-action decisions.

About SpotMe: SpotMe is the event management platform for B2B marketers. With over 2 million users, G2 and Forrester say we are one of the key contenders in the space. 4 of the Big Four firms, 15 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and 300+ leading technology, financial and professional services companies use SpotMe to accelerate business relationships and grow revenue. Our software powers virtual events, webinars, and hybrid meetings with apps, video, attendee engagement and analytics. SpotMe has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Introducing SpotMe for Marketo Integration