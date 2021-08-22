Sound Image Offers Intoxalock Installation and Car Alarm Installation in Phoenix, Arizona

Top Rated Sound Image - Phoenix, Arizona Car Alarm Installation In Phoenix Intoxalock in Phoenix

The company offers intoxalock installation for drunk driving cases, car audio & car stereo installation service with quality promise for more enjoyable moments.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sound image is the top rated car stereo installation shop in Phoenix.• Sound Image promises a satisfaction guarantee and high quality sound for better audio experience.• The company offers High quality car stereo installation and repairing service for the audio lovers.• The company offers Intoxalock for better car security for intoxicated people.• 150+ experienced car audio installers for quality installation and repairs.Sound Image is a top rated car audio installation in phoenix, located at 4146 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85019.The company offers audio installation services , Intoxalock installation service and high quality stereo systems for a great experience for audio lovers. Sound Image announced the Intoxalock installation in Phoenix after a drunk driving conviction.Sound Image is providing various brand audio such as kicker audio, Focal audio, and Rockford Fosgate stereo installation service in cars. Sound Image has almost 150 years of expertise in the industry, specializing in audio installation.“If you are looking for an audio and alarm professional for your vehicles in your area, this is the place to be. In our Sound Image you will find all brand stereo like Sony, Infinity and Rockford Fosgate. Our professionals are well experienced and experts to do their work.In Sound Image you will also find intoxalock for better after a drunk driving conviction,” says Sal Rabadi the founder and owner of Sound Image, “Install a high quality stereo in your favorite car with Sound Image you will love the way and the work quality because our team is very professional and well experienced. If you are worried about regularly repairing your car’s favorite stereo stay back home just call us we will fix this as soon as possible and it will increase your audio taste.”Sound Image is committed to providing the highest-quality audio installations and services available in Phoenix.That's why Sound Image only works with the best brands in the business so people can hear music the way it was designed to be heard when driving through Phoenix.Sound Image is the car stereo store in Phoenix.Their products and installation services are backed by a money-back guarantee. In addition, they install intoxalock. Intoxalock is a tiny, portable breathalyzer for car ignition switches that prevents users from starting their vehicle after they've consumed alcohol.They know how to install vehicle audio in Phoenix like the backs of their hands.They'll program the best audio system into the vehicle for audio blasting those beats without having to worry about a large audio system taking up room in the vehicle.They'll ensure the new audio system is up to par in terms of functionality and sound quality.Sound Image has built a good reputation in the Phoenix community by following these key values and providing high-quality services, as proved by the favorable Google reviews the car stereo company receives on a regular basis.For example, Brandon Hearn describes their experience, “Sayel got me in right away.After looking around town they beat everyone's price that I could find. They were very nice and professional. They even went out of there way to give my daughter and myself a ride to our hotel. The system sounds great, everything works great. I would definitely recommend the shop to anyone wanting a quality sound system for a great price. Sayel thank you for your help, I will only use your shop in the future. Best customer service in town! Quick with their work, honest & no bs they get their work done. Love the guys over at Sound Image! They do great work and very professional. Very knowledgeable and up front about their service and the products they offer. Would definitely recommend them to anyone.”Robb Millett similarly says, “I was calling all over town looking for a place to buy an alarm and have it installed. I was getting quotes any where from $250 - $400 plus extra for the parts and labor for a basic alarm. I place was $600. So I started Googling stereo shops and Sound Image came up. I remember seeing this place as a kid and always busy. Now I know why. Great prices friendly staff and quick service. I paid far half of what some other places quoted. Let's just say basic alarm no remote start or anything fancy and the install for way below $250. I am happy with the work and service and I will be returning to have speakers and an amp installed by them. You need to get there early cuz they is BUSY!! Thanks guys see you in a few months! Love the guys over at sound image. Service is great and they get you in and out in a convenient time. 10/10 service.”About the CompanySound Image is a leading car alarm installation in Phoenix . Sal Rabadi is the owner and founder of Sound Image.It is a top rated car stereo installation shop in Phoenix. Sound Image is a leading provider of audio installation services , Intoxalock installation service and high quality stereo systems for a great experience for music lovers.The company offers car audio installation, car stereo installation, Intoxalock installation. Their installers have a combined experience of more than 150 years. Sound Image professionals are providing various brand stereo installation services like a car alarm, Sony audio, infinity audio, Kicker audio, Focal audio, and Rockford Fosgate.They have more than 180,000 plus satisfied customers.They are also committed to providing high-quality installations or repairs to keep the customers satisfied and happy. And also always are dedicated to giving both new and returning clients a stress-free experience.For more information, visit - https://soundimageaz.com/contact-us/ For more information about the company Sound Image, contact the company here:CONTACTCompany: Sound ImageContact Name: Sal RabadiAddress: 4146 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85019 USAEmail: SoundImageAZ@Yahoo.comPhone: 602) 347-8788Website: www.SoundImageAZ.com

