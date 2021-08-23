Benjamin Franklin Smith's Book on Why College Students Live in Debt after Graduation
The book by Benjamin Franklin Smith offers a practical solution to the US College Student Loan Debt Crisis
According to the US Department of Education, there are about 45 million student loan borrowers who owe over 1.7 trillion dollars in student loans (which is about $57,250 per household). Worse is the fact that to many of them cannot find a job in the field that they studied or find gainful employment that can pay enough income to repay the loans and their cost of living (rent, food, transportation, etc.). Many have sadly moved back with their parents because they cannot afford to live on their own. Imagine working four years to get a degree, only to move back home with $50,000 or more in debt and no job.
The education debt bubble is like the 2008/09 housing debt crisis, because it’s been fueled by the current hyperinflated cost of education versus 30 years ago, and the loaning of money to support it. To further add fuel to the fire, the job market has been stagnant and changing over the last 20 years. Specifically, automation, artificial intelligence, all-things-internet, and changing work habits (working at home because of Covid-19 virus) have changed the economics of employment and created a different playing field. In the 1980’s and 90’s, after graduation, you could expect several job-offers from large to small businesses depending on what you studied. Today the employment opportunities are limited, and the competition is fierce because there are multiple college grad candidates for every job opening. However, the most important issue is the fact that a large percentage of college students graduate not knowing their purpose in life and what kind of work they love to do.
In his book, "The Seven Principles of Life and the Power of Creation" (available in eBook and paperback), the author Benjamin Franklin Smith says: “it’s vital for young people to first figure out what kind of work they would love to do and what career path they want to follow before spending $100,000 to $200,000 dollars in a four-year degree. It makes no financial sense to spend thousands of dollars and incur debt, if you do not know what kind of work you love doing. The reason you must love your work is because people who choose a job they love, will never work a day in their lives. And the luckiest people in the world are the ones who love their work and make a fortune doing it.” Attending college today is a financial business decision, whereby it’s vital to have a positive return on investment or otherwise it’s better not to incur the debt.
Smith makes the point that a college degree is not necessary to become wealthy and successful in life. In fact, 15% of the Forbes Billionaire List does not have a college degree including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, who both dropped out of Harvard to startup Microsoft and Facebook, respectively. There are many stories about others who have achieved wealth and success without a college education. This is not to say that an education is not important, but the point is that the know-how and skill set required to become wealthy and successful in life is not necessarily taught in college.
Published by Liberty Realtime Media on Amazon, the book provides other useful information such as:
• The reason one percent of the world's population controls over 50 percent of the wealth.
• The mind and skill set of billionaires and millionaires.
• The way to live in balance and harmony to achieve wealth and success in terms of health, happiness and prosperity (H²P).
• Why taking action in the present moment and using planned daily actions to build habits will decide your future.
• The method for drastic life improvement by embracing the virtues of honesty, wisdom, compassion, courage, and persistence.
• Why the secrets of life are no secrets at all, but instead they are a set of principles.
Told in an engaging, approachable style, and presented through conversations between the author as a young adult and his family mentors, "The Seven Principles of Life and the Power of Creation" contains practical applied knowledge that is interesting and inspiring. The key is to apply the knowledge because reading is the pathway to knowledge, and applied knowledge is the Power of Creation.
