St Albans Barracks // Agg. Domestic, Felony Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, and more

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers A. Currier, S. Boudreau, D. LaMere, M. Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/21/2120 @ approximately 15:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central St. Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Felony Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest, Offense committed in the presence of a child.

ACCUSED: Jason L. Brown

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time troopers responded to a residence located on Central St. in the town of Sheldon following a 911 call reporting that Jason L. Brown was at the residence and assaulting the residents within. Prior to arrival Brown had fled the residence but was located and detained a short distance down the road by responding troopers. Following investigation into the incident troopers determined that while at the residence Brown had committed the above listed offenses. Brown resisted arrest while being taken into custody but was not injured in the incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/2021 at 1300

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Center

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov