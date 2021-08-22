St Albans Barracks // Agg. Domestic, Felony Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, and more
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203224
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers A. Currier, S. Boudreau, D. LaMere, M. Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/21/2120 @ approximately 15:30 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Central St. Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Felony Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest, Offense committed in the presence of a child.
ACCUSED: Jason L. Brown
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time troopers responded to a residence located on Central St. in the town of Sheldon following a 911 call reporting that Jason L. Brown was at the residence and assaulting the residents within. Prior to arrival Brown had fled the residence but was located and detained a short distance down the road by responding troopers. Following investigation into the incident troopers determined that while at the residence Brown had committed the above listed offenses. Brown resisted arrest while being taken into custody but was not injured in the incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/2021 at 1300
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Center
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov