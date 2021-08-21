(Video) Network of Iranian Opposition Group the MEK, Organized a Vast Campaign across Iran Calling for Regime Change
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): PMOI MEK Resistance Units spread messages of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian resistance leader Massoud Rajavi.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The network of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, organized a vast campaign across the country calling for regime change.
Anti-mullahs regime campaigns are carried out while the regime tries to intensify repression with Ebrahim Raisi who has a brutal record and history.
MEK Resistance Units spread messages of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi. calling for regime change.”PARIS, FRANCE, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), Resistance Units spread messages of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi.
— NCRI
Walls in Iran’s streets speak about the dictatorship's downfall.
They install posters in public places.
Their posters read:
Tehran— “It is time to rise all over Iran”
Tehran— “This is an uprising for overthrowing and freedom.”
Dezful— “It is time to rise all over Iran”
Tabriz— “The Iranian people’s uprising has risen from the thirsty and oppressed Khuzestan toward freedom”
Nishabur— “Ebrahim Raisi’s appointment is indicating the last phase of the regime.”
Tehran— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”
Tehran— “Down with Khamenei”
Tehran— “We reject both turban and crown [mullahs’ regime and Shah]. Your time is over.”
Mashhad— “Down with Khamenei and Raisi, Viva Rajavi”
Sari— “Time is against the mullahs and their rule is unstable. Viva Rajavi.”
Karaj— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”
Yasuj— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”
Shiraz— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei”
August 17, 2021 — The network of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), organized a vast campaign across the country calling for regime change.
Anti-regime slogans such as: “Down with Khamenei and hail to Rajavi” were spread in various cities by the MEK’s internal network, known as the Iranian Resistance Units.
These anti-regime campaigns are carried out while the regime tries to intensify repression with Ebrahim Raisi who has a brutal record and history.
Ahvaz— Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi
Dezfoul— “It is time to rise all over Iran”
Karaj— “Rise to achieve freedom in Iran”
Kerman— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi”
Kerman— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi”
Kerman— “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi, down with Khamenei”
Kerman— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi”
Tehran— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Ayatollah”
Karaj— “Down with Khamenei”
Mashhad— “The Iranian people are aware and hate both Shah and mullahs.”
Mashhad— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi the butcher”
Qazvin— “Down with Khamenei”
Urmia— “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”
Shiraz— “Down with the mullahs, down with Khamenei”
Kashan— “Down with Khamenei”
Qeshm Island— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi”
Qeshm Island— “The Iranian people are aware and hate both Shah and mullahs.”
Minab— “The Iranian people are aware and hate both Shah and mullahs.”
Minab— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi”
Minab— “The Iranian people are aware and hate both Shah and mullahs.”
Nishabur— “Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to freedom”
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
“Rise to achieve freedom in Iran” MEK Resistance Units