Scarborough South State Beach to Close Weekdays Starting August 23 until Labor Day

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett will be closed weekdays starting Monday, August 23, and open weekends only for the last two weeks of the summer beach season. All beach facilities will close for the season the day after Labor Day, Monday, September 6.

For several years, DEM has closed Scarborough South on weekdays in late-August as it contends with a shrinking summertime laborforce with lifeguards, rangers, and facility attendants returning to college and high school. Patrons will still have access to the facilities at Scarborough North State Beach and all other surf state beaches during the week through Labor Day.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.

