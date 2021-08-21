Oyster Market Size, Share, Sales, Trends, Report, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026
IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Oyster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global oyster market report exhibited negative growth in 2020. Oysters are any member of the Ostreidae or Aviculidae family that are bivalve mollusks. They are found in temperate and warm coastal regions and naturally grow in marine or brackish water. They are made up of two valves that differ in shape and texture with rough surfaces and grey color. The upper valve is in the shape of a convex mirror which is fixed to the bottom surface that is larger and has smoother edges. Apart from being farmed for producing pearls, they are widely consumed as a delicacy as they are a rich source of minerals, zinc, copper, niacin, riboflavin, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin C. Their consumption is widely associated with boosting immunity, improving bone strength, enhancing cardiovascular health and promoting weight loss.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Oyster Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the bivalve aquaculture sector. Supported by the increasing number of seafood trade activities across the globe, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, due to the growing health consciousness among the masses, there has been a considerable rise in the consumption of bivalves and thick-shelled seafood variants. This is further supported by the growing preference for a protein-rich diet among individuals and the widespread popularity of inter-continental foods. The market has further been driven by the introduction of canned and frozen oyster variants in the market that are gaining widespread prominence among the masses due to their extended shelf life and ease of storage. Moreover, several key players are now adopting innovative solutions that assist in the domestication and in-house oyster cultivation in artificial marine-like environments. This enables them to mass-produce oysters in an efficient manner to cater to the ever-increasing consumer demand. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the inflating per capita income levels and the rising preference for gourmet seafood cuisines. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oyster-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Chatham Shellfish Company
JM Clayton Seafood Company
Maine Lobster Now
France Naissain
Hog Island Oyster Company
Hoopers Island Oyster Company
Huitres Favier Earl
Huîtres Hélie
Mere Point Oyster Company
Morro Bay Oyster Company
Murder Point Oysters
Pangea Shellfish & Seafood Company, Inc.
Tomales Bay Oyster Company LLC
Westcott Bay Shellfish Company
White Stone Oyster Company
Oyster Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, oyster type, end user and packaging form.
Breakup by Oyster Type:
Cupped Oyster
Pacific Cupped Oyster
American Cupped Oyster
Penguin Wing Oyster
Others
Breakup by End User:
Foodservice
Retail
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Outlets
Online Channels
Others
Breakup by Packaging Form:
Fresh
Frozen
Canned
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
