Socks Market: Global Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The global socks market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Socks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the global socks market report exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Socks are a piece of clothing that covers the part of the ankle or calf and protect the feet from dust, germs, blisters and fungus. They are fabricated using various materials, such as cotton, nylon, wool, acrylic, olefin, polyester, silk, bamboo, cashmere, or mohair, to increase the softness. In cold environments, woolen socks help warm up cold feet to decrease the risk of getting frostbite. They also prevent the rubbing of shoes on the bare feet and absorb the perspiration of the foot as it is the heaviest producer of sweat in the body, which helps maintain hygiene. The global socks market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of formal attire, especially by white-collar professionals in corporate offices and children in schools. Socks are also in high demand among athletes as they help to increase oxygen delivery and blood flow, and reduce jarring, vibration, and stress to the muscles during sports activities. Besides this, as individuals are increasing their health and fitness expenditure, the demand for sports and ankle socks for use during workouts in gyms and health clubs has escalated worldwide. Furthermore, healthcare professionals are emphasizing the need to maintain healthy feet due to the rising cases of foot-related disorders, especially in diabetic patients. As a result, several companies, such as Dr. Oxyn and Podolite, have introduced customizable diabetic socks that reduce the chances of foot ulcers and infections. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/socks-market Competitive Landscape with Key players:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.Adidas AGASICS CorporationDrymax Technologies Inc.Hanesbrands IncImplus Footcare LLCNike IncPuma SERenfro BrandsThorlosUnder Armour IncSocks Market Segmentation:Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, material, application and distribution channel.Breakup by Product:CasualFormalAthleticOthersBreakup Material:NylonCottonPolyesterWoolWaterproof Breathable MembraneOthersBreakup by Application:MenWomenChildrenBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsConvenience StoresOnline StoresOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeWe are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 