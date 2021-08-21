Socks Market: Global Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026
The global socks market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Socks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global socks market report exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Socks are a piece of clothing that covers the part of the ankle or calf and protect the feet from dust, germs, blisters and fungus. They are fabricated using various materials, such as cotton, nylon, wool, acrylic, olefin, polyester, silk, bamboo, cashmere, or mohair, to increase the softness. In cold environments, woolen socks help warm up cold feet to decrease the risk of getting frostbite. They also prevent the rubbing of shoes on the bare feet and absorb the perspiration of the foot as it is the heaviest producer of sweat in the body, which helps maintain hygiene.
Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/socks-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Socks Market Trends:
The global socks market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of formal attire, especially by white-collar professionals in corporate offices and children in schools. Socks are also in high demand among athletes as they help to increase oxygen delivery and blood flow, and reduce jarring, vibration, and stress to the muscles during sports activities. Besides this, as individuals are increasing their health and fitness expenditure, the demand for sports and ankle socks for use during workouts in gyms and health clubs has escalated worldwide. Furthermore, healthcare professionals are emphasizing the need to maintain healthy feet due to the rising cases of foot-related disorders, especially in diabetic patients. As a result, several companies, such as Dr. Oxyn and Podolite, have introduced customizable diabetic socks that reduce the chances of foot ulcers and infections. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/socks-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Adidas AG
ASICS Corporation
Drymax Technologies Inc.
Hanesbrands Inc
Implus Footcare LLC
Nike Inc
Puma SE
Renfro Brands
Thorlos
Under Armour Inc
Socks Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, material, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
Casual
Formal
Athletic
Others
Breakup Material:
Nylon
Cotton
Polyester
Wool
Waterproof Breathable Membrane
Others
Breakup by Application:
Men
Women
Children
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Ferroalloys Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ferroalloys-market
Immunoassay Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunoassay-market
T-cell Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/t-cell-therapy-market
Stoma/Ostomy Care Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stoma-ostomy-care-market
Facial Recognition Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/facial-recognition-market
Pro AV Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pro-av-market
Connected Motorcycle Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/connected-motorcycle-market
COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/covid-19-sample-collection-kits-market
Meat Snacks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-snacks-market
Marine Plywood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marine-plywood-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here