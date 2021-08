Indoor Farming Market: Analysis By Growing Factors, Top Countries Data, Size, Share and Forecasts

Indoor Farming Market

By the global indoor farming market size grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020.

UNITED STATES, August 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Indoor Farming Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global indoor farming market size grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC expects the global indoor farming market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Indoor farming is one of the modern agriculture method for growing crops in a protected environment. The market is increasing due to the rising population across the globe with a consequent demand for building secure and consistent food supplies. Due to the dwindling vacancy of arable land and water for conventional agriculture, there is a surging demand of indoor farming as it is feasibly located closer to the end consumption.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. Global Indoor Farming Market Trends:The global scarcity of land for farming is one of the primary factors catalyzing the market for indoor farming. Explosive population and rising urbanization have directed the farmers to open indoor facilities closer to urban areas for creating a local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply. Moreover, the increasing instances of natural calamities across the globe have raised concerns over food security, thereby augmenting the adoption of indoor agriculture to the affected nations. Furthermore, the rising integration of advanced technology in farming sensors, monitoring, and regulating devices in every cultivation aspect has further propelled the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of indoor farming techniques for producing organic fruits and vegetables will continue to drive market growth in the coming years.

Global Indoor Farming Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Player:AeroFarmsAgricoolAgrilution Systems GmbHAutoGrow Systems Ltd.Bowery FarmingBright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.).Freight FarmsFreshBox FarmsGarden Fresh FarmsGreen Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.Logiqs B.V.Plenty Unlimited, Inc.SananBioSky GreensSPREAD Co., Ltd.Urban Crop SolutionsVoeks Inc.Market Breakup by Facility Type:GreenhouseIndoor Vertical FarmsContainer FarmsIndoor Deep Water CultureOthersMarket Breakup by Crop Type:Fruits, Vegetables, and HerbsLettuceSpinachKaleTomatoHerbsBell and Chilli PeppersStrawberryCucumberOthersFlowers and OrnamentalsAnnualsPerennialsOrnamentalsOthersOthersMarket Breakup by Component:HardwareStructureLED LightsHVACClimate Control SystemIrrigation SystemsOthersSoftwareWeb-basedCloud-basedMarket Breakup by Growing System:AeroponicsHydroponicsAquaponicsSoil-basedHybridMarket Breakup by Region:Asia PacificEuropeNorth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaLatin AmericaKey Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021- 2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape 