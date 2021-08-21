Indoor Farming Market: Analysis By Growing Factors, Top Countries Data, Size, Share and Forecasts
By the global indoor farming market size grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020.UNITED STATES, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indoor Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global indoor farming market size grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC expects the global indoor farming market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Indoor farming is one of the modern agriculture method for growing crops in a protected environment. The market is increasing due to the rising population across the globe with a consequent demand for building secure and consistent food supplies. Due to the dwindling vacancy of arable land and water for conventional agriculture, there is a surging demand of indoor farming as it is feasibly located closer to the end consumption.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Indoor Farming Market Trends:
The global scarcity of land for farming is one of the primary factors catalyzing the market for indoor farming. Explosive population and rising urbanization have directed the farmers to open indoor facilities closer to urban areas for creating a local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply. Moreover, the increasing instances of natural calamities across the globe have raised concerns over food security, thereby augmenting the adoption of indoor agriculture to the affected nations. Furthermore, the rising integration of advanced technology in farming sensors, monitoring, and regulating devices in every cultivation aspect has further propelled the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of indoor farming techniques for producing organic fruits and vegetables will continue to drive market growth in the coming years.
Global Indoor Farming Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AeroFarms
Agricool
Agrilution Systems GmbH
AutoGrow Systems Ltd.
Bowery Farming
Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.).
Freight Farms
FreshBox Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.
Logiqs B.V.
Plenty Unlimited, Inc.
SananBio
Sky Greens
SPREAD Co., Ltd.
Urban Crop Solutions
Voeks Inc.
Market Breakup by Facility Type:
Greenhouse
Indoor Vertical Farms
Container Farms
Indoor Deep Water Culture
Others
Market Breakup by Crop Type:
Fruits, Vegetables, and Herbs
Lettuce
Spinach
Kale
Tomato
Herbs
Bell and Chilli Peppers
Strawberry
Cucumber
Others
Flowers and Ornamentals
Annuals
Perennials
Ornamentals
Others
Others
Market Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Structure
LED Lights
HVAC
Climate Control System
Irrigation Systems
Others
Software
Web-based
Cloud-based
Market Breakup by Growing System:
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Soil-based
Hybrid
Market Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
