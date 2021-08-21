Sheeder Road Bridge over Branch of French Creek Closed in East Vincent Township Due to Structural Damage

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Sheeder Road over branch of French Creek in East Vincent Township, Chester County was closed Friday night after severe undermining under both of the bridge’s stone masonry support abutments was discovered during a post-flood inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The one-span bridge will remain closed until emergency underpinning work can be performed.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 23 (Ridge Road), Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), and Pughtown Road.

The Sheeder Road bridge over branch of French Creek was originally built in 1937 and carries an average of 1,221 vehicles daily.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #