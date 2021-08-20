Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of V Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the 3100 block of V Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:56 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. Both suspects brandished handguns, assaulted the victim and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A vehicle nearby followed behind the stolen vehicle when it fled. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The vehicle sought is described as a white, 4 door BMW.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

