Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:43 pm, the suspect took items from an establishment at the listed location. The victim, an employee, attempted to retrieve the items from the suspect. The suspect brandished a knife and chased the victim. The victim fled into the establishment and locked the door. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.