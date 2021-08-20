Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:02 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers and a handgun was recovered.

On Friday, August 20, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Suitland, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).