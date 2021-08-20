Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of Perry Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the 1200 block of Perry Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:26 pm, the suspects forcibly gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.