Person of Interest Sought in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 4000 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to a Third Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the 4000 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###