Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Bolster Wildfire Response and Recovery Efforts, Support Impacted Communities 

Published: Aug 20, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to support communities impacted by recent wildfires and bolster response and recovery efforts.

The order expedites debris removal and cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the fires; extends the state’s prohibition on price gouging in impacted counties through October 20, 2021; and helps ensure adequate staffing for fire response by waiving work hour limitations for retired annuitants, among other provisions.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex.

California recently secured Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire.

The text of today’s executive order can be found here.

