The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends no swimming at Iron's Homestead in Chepachet due to high bacteria levels. RIDOH recommends re-opening Spouting Rock Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).