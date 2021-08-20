Submit Release
Southbound Pembina River Bridge on I-29 scheduled for inspection

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin a routine bridge inspection of the southbound Pembina River Bridge on Interstate 29, beginning Thursday, Aug 26.

The inspection will take place from approximately 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The inspection is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Aug 26.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with the right lane closed during work hours. During the inspection, an 18-foot width restriction will be in place.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

