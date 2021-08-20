Kansas City Contractor Arrested and Charged For Consumer Fraud
Kansas City Contractor Arrested and Charged For Consumer Fraud
Aug 20, 2021, 14:52 PM by AG Schmitt
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that today that Cory Richards, 33, was arrested for allegedly defrauding customers in connection with his businesses, Metro Home Rehab and All Hands on Deck Outdoor Restoration. Richards was arrested in a sting operation coordinated by the Missouri Attorney General Consumer Protection investigators and the Clay County Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Richards is being held on a $700,000 bond in Clay County.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Natalie Hewitt and John Grantham. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
The charges against Richards are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
###