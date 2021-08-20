Sunnyside Beach Park and Chambers Creek Regional Park beaches are now open to water recreation in Pierce County

On August 20, 2021, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department lifted the closures at Sunnyside Beach Park and Chambers Creek Regional Park beaches. Sampling has revealed that bacteria levels are now safe for water contact.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after water contact and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Local health departments issue water contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches per the authority issued to them through state law. The Washington BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

For more information

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions or contact the local health department. For media inquiries contact Jimmy Norris in communications at 360-480-5722.