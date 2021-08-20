Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Rahm Emanuel as Ambassador to Japan

“Rahm Emanuel was an outstanding Representative in Congress for the people of Illinois’s Fifth District and will be an excellent representative of the American people in Japan.

“As Chief of Staff to President Obama, Rahm worked closely with allies like Japan to preserve the peace and security of the Asia-Pacific region amid threats from North Korea and efforts to recover the global economy from the Great Recession. As the Mayor of Chicago, he oversaw one of America’s largest and most diverse cities and visited Japan to boost investment and trade that created jobs and opportunities for his constituents back home. Recognizing the importance of the U.S.-Japanese partnership on trade, security, and many other areas of cooperation, President Biden has selected an ambassador of great ability and intellect.

“He has demonstrated throughout a very long career, both in the private sector and public sector, a keen understanding of international and domestic politics and the relationships that the United States has enjoyed with its allies, including Japan. While he is certainly perceived as a tough negotiator, I have observed him to be extraordinarily skillful in cementing relationships and achieving common objectives.

“I join in congratulating Rahm, and I hope that the Senate will confirm him swiftly so he can begin representing the American people in Tokyo without delay.”