Submit Release
News Search

There were 350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,728 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Rahm Emanuel as Ambassador to Japan

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Joe Biden nominated former U.S. Representative and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel to be Ambassador to Japan: 

“Rahm Emanuel was an outstanding Representative in Congress for the people of Illinois’s Fifth District and will be an excellent representative of the American people in Japan.  

“As Chief of Staff to President Obama, Rahm worked closely with allies like Japan to preserve the peace and security of the Asia-Pacific region amid threats from North Korea and efforts to recover the global economy from the Great Recession.  As the Mayor of Chicago, he oversaw one of America’s largest and most diverse cities and visited Japan to boost investment and trade that created jobs and opportunities for his constituents back home.  Recognizing the importance of the U.S.-Japanese partnership on trade, security, and many other areas of cooperation, President Biden has selected an ambassador of great ability and intellect.  

“He has demonstrated throughout a very long career, both in the private sector and public sector, a keen understanding of international and domestic politics and the relationships that the United States has enjoyed with its allies, including Japan. While he is certainly perceived as a tough negotiator, I have observed him to be extraordinarily skillful in cementing relationships and achieving common objectives. 

“I join in congratulating Rahm, and I hope that the Senate will confirm him swiftly so he can begin representing the American people in Tokyo without delay.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Rahm Emanuel as Ambassador to Japan

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.