Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, August 24th

August 20, 2021

In-Person Meetings Continue at State Education Building

BALTIMORE, MD (August 20, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet Tuesday, August 24th at 9 a.m. at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

The meeting will feature public comment and discussions on several key 2020-2021 State Board of Education priorities. They include monitoring virtual programs, expert review teams, spotlight on English Learners, and American Rescue Plan (ARP) relief fund review. The meeting will also include an update on the Maryland school mental health response program. The complete agenda and livestream are available at: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-08-24.aspx

The State Board has restored full in-person meetings, open to the public. In accordance with the mask mandate reinstated by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, effective August 9th (https://mayor.baltimorecity.gov/news/press-releases/2021-08-05-mayor-scott-reinstates-indoor-mask-requirement-baltimore-city), and in line with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, everyone attending in-person is required to wear a mask while in the MSDE building. Masks will be available on site.

Public comment can be provided during this meeting according to the guidelines for in-person participation located at the link: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelines.pdf

Members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment in person only. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

