MEMORANDUM

TO: Jakari Young, Police Chief, Daytona Beach Police Department; Derrick L. Henry, Mayor, City of Daytona Beach; Jeff Brower, County Chair, Volusia County

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: August 20, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Officer Jason Raynor

_________________________________________________________________________

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Officer Jason Raynor passed away from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty on June 23, 2021. He served the community as a law enforcement officer since 2016 in Port Orange and Daytona Beach. Officer Raynor was shot in the head while on patrol and passed away 55 days later with his family at his side. He was previously honored for his heroism in response to a call in 2018 where a woman was threatening to jump off a bridge and Raynor, alongside two other officers, helped talk her down. Officer Raynor will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own.

To honor the memory of Officer Jason Raynor and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the City of Daytona Beach Police Department in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Volusia County Courthouse in Daytona Beach, Florida, and the City Hall of Daytona Beach, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, August 23, 2021.

###