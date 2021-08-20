Burgum and Sanford congratulate former Gov. Jack Dalrymple on NDSU greenhouse renamed in his honor

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford today congratulated former Gov. Jack Dalrymple during a ceremony at North Dakota State University to rename the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station Research Greenhouse Complex as the Jack Dalrymple Agricultural Research Complex.

“As a farmer, state legislator, lieutenant governor and governor, Jack Dalrymple has always been a champion for North Dakota agriculture, including his instrumental role in securing funding for this world-class research facility that now bears his name and will ensure North Dakota remains a leader in ag innovation for generations to come,” Burgum said. “On behalf of a grateful state, congratulations to Jack and the entire Dalrymple family on this well-deserved recognition.”

“Facilities like the Jack Dalrymple Agricultural Research Complex will play a crucial role in the farms of the future and in North Dakota’s ever-expanding role of feeding and fueling the world,” Sanford said. “We thank Gov. Dalrymple for his support for North Dakota agriculture and education, and for all the areas where their paths cross.”