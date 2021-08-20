Bowser Administration and Golden Triangle BID Celebrate Grow Golden Businesses Revitalizing Downtown Corridor

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and the Golden Triangle BID celebrated Grow Golden businesses that will help revitalize the central business district as the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Grow Golden program brings small and local retail and food businesses to the Golden Triangle neighborhood by connecting local makers, restauranteurs, and creatives with property owners in order to fill high profile, ground floor spaces in the Golden Triangle. Through Grow Golden, selected businesses are also supported with multiple months of free rent, favorable terms for extending occupancy, and technical assistance.

“DC is open, and we are all eager to support our local businesses,” said Mayor Bowser. “Grow Golden is one more way we can support and recognize the talent in our community, help small businesses recover from the pandemic, and ensure our business district continues to thrive.”

The first three businesses participating in Grow Golden include: DC Pop-Up Powered by Shea Yeleen, Spice Girlin,’ and Common Unity by DC Sweet Potato Cake. Both DC Pop-Up Powered by Shea Yeleen and Spice Girlin’ are already open and serving the community and Common Unity by DC Sweet Potato Cake will open soon.

“We continue to focus on supporting our entrepreneurs and the people they employ,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic Development John Falcicchio. “Grow Golden creates a perfect match by connecting innovative entrepreneurs with the space they need to be successful, while helping us ensure the Downtown corridor remains vibrant.”

“Grow Golden is renewing momentum across our entire community and we are elated to welcome these businesses,” said Leona Agouridis, Executive Director of the Golden Triangle BID. “Our existing businesses, coupled with these pop-ups, continue to ensure that the Golden Triangle has something to offer everyone.”

A community partnership among the Golden Triangle BID, the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), M&T Bank, and the U.S. and DC Chambers of Commerce is ensuring that businesses have access to a comprehensive portfolio of resources that meet individual business needs and strengthen professional skill sets.

“Rahama Wright of DC Pop-Up Powered by Shea Yeleen and other entrepreneurs participating in Grow Golden will be an important part of restoring vitality to the central business district,” said Kristi C. Whitfield, Director of the Department of Small and Local Business Development. “Grow Golden is a powerful example of the tenacity of the Golden Triangle. DSLBD is proud to support these efforts to help match local brands with available spaces.”

For more information about Grow Golden and to apply, visit goldentriangledc.com/grow-golden.