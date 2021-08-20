St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief x14
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
*UPDATE*
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: Multiple
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 08/08/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple residences on Lamkin St and Durkee Rd, Highgate
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x14; Trespass by Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Tyler Dragon
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: Multiple victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lamkin St. and Durkee Rd, Highgate
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Investigation revealed that in the early morning hours of 08/08/2021, Tyler Dragon (19 of Sheldon) drove a vehicle through multiple lawns of approximately 14 residences along Lamkin St and Durkee Rd in the town of Highgate before abandoning the vehicle in the driveway of a victim. Troopers of the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks met with Dragon at his residence, where he was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 09/28/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Unlawful Mischief x14. Dragon was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for 23VSA1135 for Trespass by Motor Vehicle, which carries a 2-point infraction and a $249 fine.
Below is the original news release from 08/08/2021:
On the above date, starting at approximately 07:00 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received multiple reports of vandalism to the lawns of residences located on Lamkin St. and Durkee Road in Highgate. A total of thirteen (13) residences sustained thousands of dollars of damage as a result of a motor vehicle traveling onto the lawns and spinning its tires.
All incidents appear related.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/28/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
