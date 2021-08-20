St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief x14

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

*UPDATE*

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Multiple

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 08/08/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple residences on Lamkin St and Durkee Rd, Highgate

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x14; Trespass by Motor Vehicle

ACCUSED: Tyler Dragon

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: Multiple victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lamkin St. and Durkee Rd, Highgate

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Investigation revealed that in the early morning hours of 08/08/2021, Tyler Dragon (19 of Sheldon) drove a vehicle through multiple lawns of approximately 14 residences along Lamkin St and Durkee Rd in the town of Highgate before abandoning the vehicle in the driveway of a victim. Troopers of the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks met with Dragon at his residence, where he was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 09/28/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Unlawful Mischief x14. Dragon was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for 23VSA1135 for Trespass by Motor Vehicle, which carries a 2-point infraction and a $249 fine.

Below is the original news release from 08/08/2021:

On the above date, starting at approximately 07:00 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans received multiple reports of vandalism to the lawns of residences located on Lamkin St. and Durkee Road in Highgate. A total of thirteen (13) residences sustained thousands of dollars of damage as a result of a motor vehicle traveling onto the lawns and spinning its tires.

All incidents appear related.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/28/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov