Macon County Man Indicted on Charges of First Degree Murder and Cruelty to Animals

MACON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Red Boiling Springs man, charged with killing his wife and family dogs.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, on August 10th, TBI special agents responded to a residence in the 400 block of McClure Street in Red Boiling Springs, after family members found Tracy Chestnut (10/25/1978) deceased in her home. Four dogs were also found dead. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified the victim’s husband, Joseph Chestnut, as the individual responsible.

On August 19th, a Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Joseph Eugene Chestnut, Jr., (DOB 01/08/1966) with one count of First Degree Murder and four counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. Agents arrested Chestnut Friday morning. He was booked into the Macon County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

