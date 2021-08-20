Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,811 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Wins Again Against Biden Admin­is­tra­tion, Rein­stat­ing Texas’s Med­ic­aid Waiv­er Extension

Attorney General Ken Paxton commends a federal district court’s decision to issue a preliminary injunction after the Biden Administration capriciously revoked Texas’s Medicaid waiver extension. In January, the federal government approved Texas’s extension, which benefited the millions of Texans receiving Medicaid. But just a few months later, Biden wrongly and unilaterally rescinded the agreement. The court agreed that the Administration’s decision violated federal law, keeping Texas’s sound waiver extension in place.

“The Biden Administration continues to believe they can violate federal law again and again. Here, their disgusting power grab would have ripped a $30 billion hole in Texas’s budget, as well as sacrificed the well-being of many vulnerable Texans, on top of this move being a flagrant violation of the fundamentals of a constitutional republic,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This deplorable attempt to force our state into expanding Medicaid—the Biden Administration’s ultimate goal—was illegal, and we will continue to fight against every political ploy this Administration throws at us.”

Read the preliminary injunction here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Wins Again Against Biden Admin­is­tra­tion, Rein­stat­ing Texas’s Med­ic­aid Waiv­er Extension

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.