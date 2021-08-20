Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of August 23
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 23, 2021.
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 0268
|Kittanning Pike—seg 10-200
|Parker
|Edge Patching T-W
|SR 0308
|West Sunbury Rd—seg 10-20
|Center
|Edge Patching TH
|SR 1017
|Seven Hills Rd—seg 50-100
|Concord
|Edge Patching F
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd—seg 10/824- 10/1229
|Jackson
|Bridge Maint./ repair joints M-F
|SR 0422
|Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 10-630
|Summit/Franklin
|Veg. Control/mowing M-T
|SR 0079
|Raymond Shafer Hwy—seg 776-1044
|Worth/Muddy Creek
|
Veg. Control/mowing W-
TH
|SR 4006
|Keister Rd—seg 10-100
|Cherry
|Paving M
|SR 1010
|Halston Rd—seg 10-110
|Clay
|Paving T-W
|SR 4002
|Mahood Rd—seg 130-260
|Clay
|Paving TH-F
|SR 1010
|Hooker Rd—seg 120-310
|Concord
|Paving F
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd—seg 10-480
|Connoquenessing
|Patching M-TH
|SR 3007
|Meridian Rd—seg 170/3514
|Penn
|Drain Pipe Replacement M-T
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 30/365
|Adams
|Drain Pipe Replacement W
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 20/2477
|Adams
|Drain Pipe Replacement TH
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 50/0177
|Adams
|Drain Pipe Replacement F
|SR 0068
|Evans City Rd
|Butler/Conn
|Patching M-TH
|SR 0008
|William Flynn Hwy
|Butler/Penn/Middlesex
|Shoulder Work M-W
|SR 0356
|North Pike Rd/Freeport Rd
|Jefferson/Summit
|Shoulder Work TH-F
|SR 3010
|Brownsdale Rd
|Penn
|Pipe Flushing M
|SR 1014
|St. Wendelins Rd
|Summit
|Pipe Flushing T
|SR 2010
|Saxonburg Rd
|Jefferson
|Pipe Flushing W
|SR 0356
|Freeport Rd
|Jefferson
|Pipe Flushing TH
|SR 1015
|Gamelands Rd
|Donegal
|Patching M-TH
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.