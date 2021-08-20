Butler County Maintenance Activity for the week of August 23

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 23, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 0268 Kittanning Pike—seg 10-200 Parker Edge Patching T-W SR 0308 West Sunbury Rd—seg 10-20 Center Edge Patching TH SR 1017 Seven Hills Rd—seg 50-100 Concord Edge Patching F SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 10/824- 10/1229 Jackson Bridge Maint./ repair joints M-F SR 0422 Ben Franklin Hwy—seg 10-630 Summit/Franklin Veg. Control/mowing M-T SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Hwy—seg 776-1044 Worth/Muddy Creek Veg. Control/mowing W- TH SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Cherry Paving M SR 1010 Halston Rd—seg 10-110 Clay Paving T-W SR 4002 Mahood Rd—seg 130-260 Clay Paving TH-F SR 1010 Hooker Rd—seg 120-310 Concord Paving F SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 10-480 Connoquenessing Patching M-TH SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 170/3514 Penn Drain Pipe Replacement M-T SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 30/365 Adams Drain Pipe Replacement W SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 20/2477 Adams Drain Pipe Replacement TH SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 50/0177 Adams Drain Pipe Replacement F SR 0068 Evans City Rd Butler/Conn Patching M-TH SR 0008 William Flynn Hwy Butler/Penn/Middlesex Shoulder Work M-W SR 0356 North Pike Rd/Freeport Rd Jefferson/Summit Shoulder Work TH-F SR 3010 Brownsdale Rd Penn Pipe Flushing M SR 1014 St. Wendelins Rd Summit Pipe Flushing T SR 2010 Saxonburg Rd Jefferson Pipe Flushing W SR 0356 Freeport Rd Jefferson Pipe Flushing TH SR 1015 Gamelands Rd Donegal Patching M-TH

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.