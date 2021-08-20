Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Erin Reinhard

Maine DOE team member Erin Reinhard is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team.

What are your roles with DOE?

Certification Specialist, I evaluate applications for certification and support educators in the field.

What do you like best about your job?

I love e-mailing with educators. It is extremely gratifying to assist educators in finding the answer they are looking for, helping them complete a requirement, and most importantly letting them know they are certified. I send around 500 e-mails a week and I enjoyed every single one of them (I am not joking)!

How or why did you decide on this career?

I did not intend on this career pathway, but my favorite jobs were ones where you get to assist someone to completing a goal. Every day I get to help someone complete something they have been striving to attain, whether for a few months or for years. When they cross the finish line I am as happy for them as they are exciting to be done.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I hate to say it, but my favorite thing to do is spoil my tiny white dog! He might argue that it is torture, please see picture for example.