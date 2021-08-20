Latino Affairs Commission Holds Quarterly Meeting, Celebrates Latinx Community in PA

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) will hold its quarterly meeting in Philadelphia this weekend. Commissioners were joined at a welcome reception today by state and local officials to celebrate the vibrancy of the commonwealth’s Latinx communities. Commissioners will also discuss issues affecting Latinx communities throughout the commonwealth and explore ways to continue empowering Latinx Pennsylvanians.

“Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic kept our Commissioners very engaged this last year,” said Commission Chair María Teresa Donate. “From making sure that statewide messages related to COVID were translated and culturally sensitive to the Latinx community, to facilitating many virtual gatherings in order to dispel myths about the vaccine, to promoting vaccination clinics, GACLA was deeply engaged in helping Pennsylvanians navigate the challenges of the pandemic. GACLA Commissioners are proud and energized to have contributed to the wellbeing of our commonwealth during this difficult time.”

“GACLA Commissioners are thrilled to meet to discuss our recent successes advocating for the needs of the Latinx community during the pandemic and to plan ahead to address concerns that may impact the community in the coming months and years,” said Commission Executive Director Luz Colon. “It am honored to lead this commission and continue our mission to serve the Latinx community. Given the latest census data – which shows that Pennsylvania’s Latinx population has grown to more than 1 million – it is more important than ever to ensure the quality of services for our Latinx population here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Commissioners are committed to furthering their work supporting public health, facilitating economic growth and advocating for civil rights as Pennsylvania’s Latinx community continues to grow and change. Recently released US Census Bureau data from the 2020 decennial census show that Pennsylvania’s Latinx community is rapidly growing. From 2010 to 2020, Pennsylvania’s Latino percentage of total population change was more than 109% – one of the highest in the nation.