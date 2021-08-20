NY State Senator John E. Brooks will honor Heidi Felix with NY State Senate Woman of Distinction Award for District 8
EINPresswire.com/ -- What: The NYS Senate Annual Woman of Distinction Award for District 8 honors outstanding women who set examples for future generations – this year’s honorees will be officially announced on August 26, 2021. Each Senator gives one constituent from their District the Women of Distinction Award. This year’s honoree from District 8 is Heidi Felix.
Who: Heidi is a celebrated volunteer, leading several organizations and earning many awards for her dedicated service. Heidi’s volunteer positions include Kiwanis Club of Wantagh Board member and Past President, Key Club Advisor to Wantagh High and BOCES Center for Community Adjustment, Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Center Board of Directors and Aktion Club Advisor at Rosemary Kennedy Center, to name just a few. Her vast volunteer experience includes donating her time and talents to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and KPTC Black and White Ball, and many others. As a committee member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student of the Year campaign this year, Heidi worked with Ashley Reisert and her team, Warriors for a Cure, conducting virtual fundraisers. Their collective efforts raised over $110,000 for Warriors for a Cure team in March 2021. Heidi also committed her time to working with Hanna Carey as Girl Scout Advisor for her Gold Award project. The project was a food drive called Hanna's Hunger Warriors, the team collected over 5,300 pounds of food that was donated to Island Harvest in March 2021 to feed the hungry on Long Island.
Some of Heidi’s accolades in just the past five years include Herald Person of the Year, Wantagh Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, Miss Wantagh Honorary Woman of the Year, Town of Hempstead Pathfinder Award, Wantagh Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year, and Special Angel Award of Long Island.
In addition, she is a devoted mother of two and a dedicated Christian. Heidi volunteers to support her Episcopal church as a school teacher for 20 years at the Church of St. Jude in Wantagh and served for 7 years on the Church Vestry as their clerk. Heidi assists the Mother and Child Mission Center that serves the underprivileged in the local community and is a member on the Stewardship committee and Profile Committee, Heidi is currently Vice President at LifeVac, a company whose life-saving choking rescue device has saved 158 lives to date.
Why: Each New York State Senator gives one constituent the prestigious Women of Distinction Award from their District every year. The award recognizes local women for exceptional contributions to their communities. These outstanding women’s efforts in the community have positively impacted many, and they serve as inspiration for the younger women following in their footsteps.
When: August 26th, 2021 from 6- 7 pm.
Where: Wantagh High School located at 3297 Beltagh Avenue, Wantagh in the auditorium.
Media Contact: Leigh-Anne Anderson, P2R Inc.
(310) 990-5752
Brittney
