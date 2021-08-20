Notice of Funding Availability -Solar Works DC - The District’s Low-Income Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems Installation and Job Training Program

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to implement Solar Works DC, a Low-Income Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems Installation and Job Training Program for 150 underserved or underemployed District residents, ages 18 years old and older. Trainees will gain knowledge and experience needed in solar installation and to work all facets of the solar industry and related fields. This RFA seeks proposals to expand and build on the existing program through implementation of a creative, innovative, and effective year-round solar training and installation program. Solar Works DC provides trainees classroom education and hands-on experience by installing solar PV systems on income-eligible single-family homes and small multifamily dwellings.

Beginning August 20, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2123-EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 20, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].