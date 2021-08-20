Secretary Ghaly Appoints Expert Stakeholder Advisory Group to inform development of new Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Rodger.Butler@chhs.ca.gov

Governor Newsom’s signature on AB 133 put California on a path to building a single data sharing agreement that will govern the exchange of health information across the state—breaking down siloes between health and human services and improving the quality and delivery of care

The newly announced Stakeholder Advisory Group will assist CHHS in developing an initial Data Exchange Framework by June 2022; the legislation sets a January 2024 deadline for California health providers to fully participate in the exchange of data

SACRAMENTO – California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the members today of a Stakeholder Advisory Group that will partner with CHHS and the state’s new Center for Data Insights and Innovation to develop the state’s first-ever California Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework — a single data sharing agreement and common set of policies and procedures that will govern the exchange of health information among health care entities and government agencies beginning in June 2024.

Secretary Ghaly will chair the Stakeholder Advisory Group’s first meeting on Tuesday, August 31 from 9:30am-12:00pm. A full list of members, including a diverse group of experts from across the health and human services systems, are included below.

This new initiative was set in motion with Governor Newsom’s signature on AB 133 (Chapter 143, Statutes of 2021) on July 27, 2021. The legislation provides CHHS with the authority to establish a Data Exchange Framework that will improve how health information is shared across the health and social services systems — protecting public health, improving care delivery, and guiding policies aimed at caring for the whole person, while maintaining patient privacy, data security, and promoting equity.

The Data Exchange Framework must be finalized by July 1, 2022. The legislation includes a mandate requiring providers’ full participation in the exchange beginning January 31, 2024.

Secretary Ghaly welcomed the announcement of the new Stakeholder Advisory Group with these remarks:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear to Californians how important it is for health data to be quickly and seamlessly shared among health professionals and institutions. The exchange of health information will be even more critical as the state moves forward with efforts to provide ‘whole person care’ through CalAIM, major new homelessness initiatives, and other programs aimed at connecting health and social services — from Cradle-to-Career to the Master Plan for Aging.”

“To improve health outcomes for all Californians, all health care providers and government and social service providers need to be able to safely and securely share health information. That is the goal of the Data Exchange Framework, and we will need all of the expertise of our stakeholders from across the state’s health care and human services systems to build it.”

“I appreciate the members of the Stakeholder Advisory Group for their willingness to provide their assistance — and put California on a path to sharing data that will build a healthy California for all.”

In addition to the new Stakeholder Advisory Group, CHHS will also collaborate closely and bring to bear the expertise of a number of other state agencies, whose work will be critical to the success of the Data Exchange Framework:

California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency

California Health Benefit Exchange

California Public Employees’ Retirement System

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Department of Health Care Access and Information

Department of Health Care Services

Department of Insurance

Department of Managed Health Care

Department of Public Health

Department of Social Services

Emergency Medical Services Authority

Stakeholder Advisory Group – Meeting Details:

Date: August 31, 2021 Time: 9:30am – 12:00pm Call-in: (coming soon)

More information about the California Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework can be found on the CHHS website.

Members – Stakeholder Advisory Group – California Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework

