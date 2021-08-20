IDOGATE – Discover The Next Crypto Gem On IDO & Pre-Sale Platforms Before They Even Launch.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDOGATE is proud to announce the launch of its platform to showcase quality Crypto tokens on IDO platforms in a single interface.



In 2020, perhaps the most used term in the cryptocurrency world was IDO, which brings the question.

What is an IDO?

IDO represents Initial DEX Offering. This new fundraising model reflected a tectonic shift on how crowd sale patterns tends to offer better liquidity for crypto assets and also enabling faster, more open and fair trading.

Token public sales or ICOs as they were initially called have evolved over the last four years with The IDO model itself being the successor of fundraising methods for crypto projects.

Participating in an IDO can be lucrative most times for an investor, but certain times it can be quite cumbersome searching for the new X100 Crypto Gem.

Pre-sale & IDO investors are sometimes left holding worthless tokens after a pre-sale or IDO because a developer failed to provide liquidity or initially providing the liquidity to later remove in what we call rug pulling. A decent amount of money has been lost in the blink of an eye due to this scheme by cryptocurrency criminals.

With IDOGATE platform, you can view Token presales from over 50 launchpads and 5 blockchains, having a graphical representation of crucial information about each Crypto Asset pre-sale like contract audit, developer dox / KYC status, pre-sale launch countdown.

Our proprietary AI bots detect new presales on different IDO platforms every hour from supported launchpads automatically and displays them on a single page thereby enabling an investor focus on the metrics that matter.

Some features of IDOGATE like advanced pre-sale filtering options, multiple added-value metrics, dark mode, presale saving are restricted to only VIP members who have a balance of the utility token $GATE in their wallet.

Users on the free tier will have Instant Access to IDOGATE presale discussion group on Telegram and also have to free presale alerts on social media.

With IDOGATE, you never miss your chance at an x100 project again.

IDOGATE Vision

IDOGATE is on a mission to provide an all-in-one suite of holistic pre-sale analysis tools for investors at all levels of experience, to help them to reduce crypto investment risk and increase the likelihood of profitable IDOs.

Driven by the principles of complete transparency and traceability, IDOGATE team is developing a crypto asset pre-sale & IDO analysis platform which provides its users a high-degree of risk management through informed investing tools within the volatile space of DeFi investing.

IDOGATE will be powered by it’s utility token $GATE that will serve as the fuel that will power the platform.

$GATE is a utility token with an actual purpose, hold $Gate Tokens to get access to the advanced IDO metrics & comparison tools which is a distinguishing feature amidst a sea of shitcoins.

It doesn’t end there $GATE smart Tokenomics rewards each holder in BNB for every buy, sell or transfer of the token.

What Does this mean?

In simple terms, hold or rather HODL $GATE tokens and get rewarded in BNB.

Additionally, IDOGATE continues an active background in operating philanthropic programs as they have set aside 2% of its token supply for charitable causes in some of the world’s less developed countries.

With 10+ years of combined experience in innovative social impact strategies, the IDOGATE team prides itself on delivering on its core values by creating a safer investment ecosystem for all people, regardless of their race, market position or investment size.

