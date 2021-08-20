FLAG ALERT: Lowering of the US and NC Flags to Half-Staff From Sunrise to Sunset on Monday, August 23 in Honor of US Marine Private First Class Henry E. Ellis

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, August 23, 2021 in honor of US Marine Private First Class Henry E. Ellis and all those who have fought for our country overseas and never returned home. PFC Ellis was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, and first enlisted in the US Marine Corps Reserve in 1943 during World War II. He reenlisted in 1948 and was part of the Headquarters Company, 1st Service Battalion, 1st Marine Division in November 1950, while the division advanced through the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). PFC Ellis died while in combat near the Koto-ri Sector of the DPRK on November 30, 1950.

After more than 70 years, he will be returned home to family and friends on Friday, August 20 providing much needed closure to his loved ones. Services for PFC Ellis will be held Monday, August 23 in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“Private First Class Ellis fought selflessly for this country and gave his life to defend our nation. We are grateful for his sacrifice and honor his dedication to duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they meet their loved one for the final time, and we remain committed to bringing all North Carolinians home no matter how long it takes.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###