Dioctyl Maleate Market to grow at 3.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 and surpass $326.1 million by 2026
Dioctyl Maleate Market is driven by rising constructional activities in developing countries, & development of the cosmetic & personal care product industry.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dioctyl Maleate Market was exceeded USD 242.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $326.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. According to Allied Market Research recently published a report. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including key winning strategies, industry drivers &restraints, market size & forecast, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.
Rise in demand for non-phthalate plasticizers, increase in constructional activities in developing countries, and development of the cosmetic & personal care product industry in emerging economies drive the growth of the global dioctyl maleate market. On the other hand, availability of cheaper substitutes restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, implementation of stringent government regulations on phthalates is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Based on end-use, the surfactants & wetting agent segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global dioctyl maleate market share in 2018 and is expected retain its dominance throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to increase in demand for surfactants to be used in manufacturing of household detergents and personal care products. The plasticizer segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% by 2026. Increase in demand for flexible PVC products in various applications such as construction, automotive, toys, plastic medical devices, and food packaging films has propelled the growth of the segment.
By End Use
1. Adhesives
2. Emulsion Paint
3. Surfactants & Wetting Agent
4. Plasticizer
5. Textile Coating
6. Others
Key Benefits for Dioctyl Maleate Market:
1. The dioctyl maleate market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.
2. Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
3. Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.
4. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the dioctyl maleate market forecast for the period of 2019–2026.
5. The report outlines the current dioctyl maleate market trends and future scenario of the market from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
6. The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the dioctyl maleate market and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.
Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, contributed to more than half of the global dioctyl maleate market revenue in 2018 and is predicted to rule the roost during 2019–2026. Many large automobile players like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and others have shifted their manufacturing facilities to Asia-Pacific, due to abundant presence of raw materials and low labor cost. This factor is expected to amplify the demand for dioctyl maleate across the region. The same region is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the study period.
The top key players operating in the dioctyl maleate market include Biesterfield AG, Celanese Corporation, ESIM Chemicals, HallStar, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co., Ltd, Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Polynt SpA, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
