Brooklyn Park woman charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Genevieve Grace Cooley, of Brooklyn Park, with 17 felony counts of filing known false or fraudulent sales and use tax returns.

According to the complaint, Ms. Cooley owned and operated Genevieve Cooley LLC, doing business as Escalade Dry Cleaning. The complaint alleges that she underreported her taxable sales when filing her quarterly sales tax returns for the business from June 2015 through June 2019. Department investigators compared ledger totals from her business to the amounts she reported on her quarterly sales and use tax returns. Investigators determined, according to the complaint, that the ledger totals were much higher than what Ms. Cooley reported to the department. Ms. Cooley allegedly owes more than $27,650 in sales tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

