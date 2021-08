Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (20 August 2021)

New Cases: 201 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 59,249 Active Cases: 11,850 Total Recovered: 45,123 (339 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 277 (38 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 32 Total Test Conducted: 375,437 (1,392 New) Total Deaths: 2,044 (16 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 465, 751 (596 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 184,449 (7,515 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 156,116 (9,829New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 340,565 (17,344 New)