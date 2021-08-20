Attorney General Ken Paxton is pleased with the district court’s decision to issue a nationwide preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration after they failed to detain dangerous criminal aliens. This is the latest of series of immigration wins against the federal government for the state of Texas.

Federal law requires the Department of Homeland Security to take control of illegal aliens convicted of certain crimes after they serve their sentence. But the Biden Administration rashly decided to stop detaining illegal aliens convicted of crimes relating to drugs or moral turpitude—despite federal law—forcing Texas to sue. Today, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled that the Biden Administration’s policies violated federal law. In the ruling, the court also ordered the federal government to disclose important information about its practices “[t]o ensure compliance with this Preliminary Injunction.”

“The district court sided with the great state of Texas, granting us some much-needed relief—a preliminary injunction,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “The court saw the blatant irresponsibility from the Biden Administration that has caused tremendous harm to the safety of all Texans. It’s time for the federal government to wake up and address the chaos that they caused—and in the meanwhile, we will fight tooth and nail to protect Texans from their carelessness.”

Read the preliminary injunction here.