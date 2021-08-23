Oil Industry Veteran Gary Now Offering Free Consultations on Choosing Synthetic Oil

An industry leader in providing information about the best synthetic oil for cars or motorcycles is now providing consultations at no cost.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the Best Synthetic Oil Guide announced today that oil industry veteran Gary is now offering free consultations on choosing synthetic oil.

“People can ask questions about what oil to use in the comment section on our page,” said Gary, owner and spokesperson for the Best Synthetic Oil Guide.

Gary explained that the consultations take place in the comment section, mostly under its blog post entitled, "What Is The Best Synthetic Oil?", where people leave comments asking about what oil they should use.

“Once a question is asked, I provide my expert advice,” Gary revealed before adding, “It's like a Q & A, but people receive personalized answers, because people are using different oils for their cars and motorcycles.”

The Best Synthetic Oil Guide was born of that need for real, expert advice, based on professional experience that would truly impact people in a way by helping them make an informed decision when it comes to choosing a synthetic oil for their motor vehicles.

Its authors have a combined 77 years of experience, specifically in the oil industry.

As for the general information within the blog post, readers will discover information on synthetic oil brands, such as Castrol, Pennzoil, Royal Purple, Amsoil, and Mobil 1.

Mobil 1 oil, the blog post notes, has been proven to operate in the most extreme weather conditions: the heat of the Las Vegas strip, and even the cold of the arctic circle. Mobil 1 is also the preferred high-performance oil of many professional race teams and manufacturers. More than half of all NASCAR teams choose it. Many automakers choose it for factory fill, and it has received more automaker and industry approvals.

For more information, please visit bestsyntheticoilguide.com/blog.

Best Synthetic Oil Guide was founded in 2014 after realizing there was maybe a lack of professional experts who can give true advice to people in the real world that are trying to find the best synthetic oil for their cars or motorcycles.