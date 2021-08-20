Burlington Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials – Second Offense

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

BURLINGTON – Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that Gregory Kelly, 55, of Burlington, Vermont, was arraigned yesterday on twelve felony counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials – Second Offense. The charges brought against Mr. Kelly are the result of a criminal investigation – including the execution of a search warrant on electronic devices – conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Burlington Police Department, and with the assistance of the Burlington Probation & Parole Office of the Vermont Department of Corrections.

The investigation was initiated when the VT-ICAC Task Force received information from the Burlington Probation and Parole Office indicating Mr. Kelly had admitted to his probation officer that he had accessed child sex abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography.” In the course of the criminal investigation, a search of Mr. Kelly’s electronic devices, as authorized by a search warrant and conditions of probation, as well as a forensic evaluation of his devices, revealed the possession of numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

Mr. Kelly pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division. The Court, Superior Court Judge Martin Maley presiding, set bail at $50,000 and ordered conditions of release which prohibit Mr. Kelly’s access to minors, the internet, and devices capable of accessing the internet during the pendency of the case.

The VT-ICAC Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials. The VT-ICAC Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC Task Force.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: August 20, 2021