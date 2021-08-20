FY Smile Offers Unique Oral Wellness Subscription for Regular Preventive Care that Includes Remote Monitoring

Renowned for its gold standard in oral health care and dentistry, FY Smile provides a one-of-a-kind oral subscription service for patients.

DOUBLE BAY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by Dr. Fadi Yassmin, FY Smile has emerged as the leading holistic smile centre in Sydney, offering high-end cosmetic and all-round dental services that include the innovative Digital Smile Design procedure. The practice is also recognized for its unique oral wellness subscription , a novel way of allowing patients to maintain their oral health without having to visit the dentist every month.“FY Smile Oral Wellness is a holistic membership plan that gives you greater control over your oral health,” says Dr. Yassmin. “We provide you with all the support, services and products you need to maintain your healthy smile. Plus, you can access our team whenever necessary.”The subscription offers a number of benefits:• Patients send in a scan of their teeth every month using artificial intelligence, allowing the team to spot any potential issues• A curated selection of premium dental products, chosen by Dr. Yassmin• Four oral health therapy visits• Gum health analysis• Dental examinations and radiographs• Tooth whitening• A contact number for exclusive priority bookingsTo find out more about the monthly subscription service or to become a member, visit the website at www.fysmile.com.au About FY SmileOn a mission to provide the gold standard in oral health care and all-round dentistry, FY Smile was founded by one of the most highly sought-after cosmetic and rehabilitative dentists in Australia, Dr. Fadi Yassmin. With a Master’s Degree in Aesthetic Dentistry and ongoing training from such prestigious institutions as the renowned King's College, the Australian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics and UCLA, Dr. Yassmin is also a renowned lecturer both in Australia and abroad. The FY Smile clinic is particularly renowned for its prestigious Digital Smile Design services along with its oral wellness subscription services.