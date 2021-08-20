Delaware State Parks to Reduce Lifeguard Hours at Some Swimming Beaches

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reduce the lifeguarding hours at two of its Delaware State Parks ocean swimming beaches starting next week.

From Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Sept. 3, Delaware Seashore State Park’s Tower Road beach will be unguarded during the week, but will remain guarded on weekends.

From Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3, Fenwick Island State Park’s Fenwick Lot will be unguarded during the week, but will remain guarded on the weekends.

Those looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are encouraged to utilize guarded beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park, and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park, which will be guarded every day through Labor Day with limited staff.

Smaller or limited guarded swimming areas at all Delaware State Parks swimming beaches will be available through Labor Day.

Reductions in hours are a result of lifeguards leaving the area to return to high school, college and school sports camps.

