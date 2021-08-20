Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,996 in the last 365 days.

Today Recruiting for Good is Rewarding LA's Most Kickass Graphic Designer Pie

Inspired by Parrish Walsh who designed this for Recruiting for Good #kickassforpie #recruitingforgood #parrishwalsh www.KickassforPie.com

Inspired by Parrish Walsh who designed this for Recruiting for Good #kickassforpie #recruitingforgood #parrishwalsh www.KickassforPie.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Kickass Does Not Discriminate...You Either Do or Don't #kickassforgood #kickassforpie #landsweetjob www.KickassforGood.com

Kickass Does Not Discriminate...You Either Do or Don't #kickassforgood #kickassforpie #landsweetjob www.KickassforGood.com

The Goodie Foodie Club participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn a donation for favorite cause or $2500 dining gift card to share with loved ones #thegoodiefoodieclub #thesweetestgigs #makepositiveimpact www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

The Goodie Foodie Club participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn a donation for favorite cause or $2500 dining gift card to share with loved ones #thegoodiefoodieclub #thesweetestgigs #makepositiveimpact www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Kickass for Pie is created by Recruiting for Good a staffing agency that loves to celebrate professionals who kickass. Simply nominate your fav co-worker today.

This Friday, Parrish Walsh inspired Kickass for Pie to celebrate LA's most kickass Graphic Designer!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Today (8/20/31), Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Funnest Friday Contest, 'Kickass for Pie;' to celebrate professionals (we love).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Parrish Walsh who is a kickass graphic designer and brings Recruiting for Good's ideas to life inspired this week's reward to find a kickass graphic designer in LA and reward them pie."

How to Win LA's Best Pie Today?

Nominate your favorite co-worker who is a kickass graphic designer.

1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com. Tell us how your co-worker kicks-ass.
2. In the email include your first name, person you are nominating and contact email.
3. We are rewarding one Winston Pie on 8/20/21.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com

Love to make a positive impact, raise money for causes; or share dinners with family and friends. Join The Goodie Foodie Club, LA's Most Rewarding Experience to do it all. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a $2500 donation for a your cause or $2500 dining gift card to share with loved ones www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Today Recruiting for Good is Rewarding LA's Most Kickass Graphic Designer Pie

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.